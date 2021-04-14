LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. UAPB Game 2

Pregame

The move has rained out and given way to a cool, sunny afternoon. The temperature will be in the low 60s for the start of today's game, and likely in the mid-to-upper 50s by the end.

Arkansas is using this series to get several looks at lightly used players, or players in new positions. Some of the notable changes today include Robert Moore and Jalen Battles sitting out; Matt Goodheart at first base; Brady Slavens in right field; Cullen Smith at second base; and Jacob Nesbit at shortstop.

Casey Opitz is also back in the lineup at catcher.

Kole Ramage will throw for the Razorbacks. He struggled at Ole Miss last weekend, but has pitched well in his last two midweek starts.

UAPB will throw right hander Trenton Ferguson, who will be on a pitch count of around 50.