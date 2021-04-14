Murder is charge in 1996 vanishing Wastewater basin to shut after leaks

Wastewater basin

to shut after leaks

The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Florida is moving to permanently close the leaky Piney Point wastewater reservoir that poured millions of gallons of water into Tampa Bay while threatening to burst open and flood homes and businesses, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

The Republican governor said at a news conference at the site that the chronic challenges of containing polluted water at the long-closed phosphate plant must end.

"We want this to be the last chapter of the Piney Point story," DeSantis said.

The reservoir is just south of Tampa in Manatee County, near waterways that flow into Tampa Bay.

The governor said he has directed the Department of Environmental Protection to develop a closure plan, and that $15.4 million in agency funds would be used to treat the wastewater to reduce the nutrients that can cause algae blooms and fish kills.

When a leak developed at the site this month, in a reservoir that once held 480 million gallons, experts fearing a collapse triggered the evacuation of more than 300 homes, businesses and farms.

The worst was avoided as engineers rushed in vacuum trucks and other equipment to furiously pump out wastewater, relieving the pressure.

The reservoir contains what are called phosphogypsum stacks, a leftover from the phosphate mined for fertilizer. Officials say the water contains nitrogen, phosphorus, ammonia, and small amounts of radium and uranium, but is not radioactive.

Noah Valenstein, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection secretary, said the state also plans to sue HRK Holdings, which bought the Piney Point property in 2006 and promised a cleanup. Instead, the company filed for bankruptcy after a 2011 spill of 170 million gallons.

There are about two dozen other similar phosphate wastewater reservoirs in Florida, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.