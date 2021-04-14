AutoZone store set

for vacant site in LR

The Pier 1 Imports store on Bowman Road in west Little Rock that closed last year will become an AutoZone Auto Parts store, according to a city building permit obtained last week.

The permit said its purpose is to remodel the building at 724 S. Bowman Road into an outlet for the Memphis-based retailer. The work, valued at nearly $520,000, will include "interior alterations-paint, new restrooms, floor tile, new lighting, electrical, new HVAC equipment, modified entry, modified delivery entry/exit and exterior paint."

The property, which shares an entrance with the Walmart and Sam's Club at 700 S. Bowman Road, has been vacant about a year.

The Pier 1 Imports store had been operating at that location for about 20 years when the national retailer announced in January 2020 that it was closing about half of its 942 stores, shuttering some distribution centers and planning corporate job cuts.

The chain filed for bankruptcy protection a month later and in May asked the bankruptcy court to close all its stores.

AutoZone has 6,000 stores nationwide. Its first store was opened in Forrest City as an Auto Shack in 1979, according to the retailer's website.

In its fiscal second quarter that ended Feb. 13, AutoZone reported same-store sales growth of 15.2%. AutoZone shares fell $18.28 on Tuesday to close at $1,435.91.

-- Noel Oman

Home BancShares

to release 1Q report

Home BancShares Inc., parent company of Centennial Bank, is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 earnings before the stock market opens Thursday.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, the bank's management will conduct a conference call to review earnings. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/32c06Lw. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique identification number to gain immediate access to the live call.

Dial-in is available at (877) 508-9586. A replay will be available by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 10153260. The replay is available for a week.

The Conway-based bank operates more than 150 branches in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and New York City.

-- Andrew Moreau

With drop of 9.06,

index now at 598.92

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 598.92, down 9.06.

"Another record high for the S&P 500 on Tuesday, along with an 1% jump in the Nasdaq as investors remain upbeat heading into earnings season, despite news of rising inflation based on last month's consumer price index (CPI)," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.