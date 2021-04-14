Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task force

• Brianna Partida, 24, of 2706 Mida Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving. Partida was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.

Farmington

• Antonio Martinez, 21, of 11743 Ervan Beeks Road in Farmington was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Martinez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jason Smith, 40, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with criminal mischief. Smith was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Trey Jordan, 22, of 401 W. 21st St. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Jordan was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Rodney Tillman, 31, of 469 Fern St. in Marianna was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Tillman was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Tyress Goldman, 21, of 4165 N. Cadillac Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Goldman was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Julie Diaz-Romero, 28, of 4356 W. Franciscan Trail in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Diaz-Romero was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Natalie Pack, 23, of 2425C E. Kenwood St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Pack was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Nicholas Hernandez, 34, of 306B Sage St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Hernandez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Brian Allred, 47, of 2100 Ellen St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Allred was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Betheny Fox, 36, of 3001 Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Fox was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Jason Aguilar, 19, of 602 Sherman St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. Aguilar was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Joshua Brown, 26, of 1502 Tucson Loop in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with theft of property. Brown was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jennifer Rader, 37, of 1207 Shipley St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with robbery. Rader was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Henry Nieves-Saez, 30, of 224 Johnson Meadows in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Nieves-Saez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tontitown

• James Neely, 25, of 9007 Arkansas 359 in London was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Neely was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• Michael Revis, 55, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Revis was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

U.S. Marshals Service

• William Jordan, 41, of 2071 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with burglary and forgery. Jordan was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Kyler Perkins, 20, of 201 E. Appleby Road, lot 55, in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving and fraudulent use of a credit card. Perkins was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Hector Zavalas-Govea, 24, of 2002 Commons Drive in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Zavalas-Govea was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.