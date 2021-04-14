Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Nuggets' Murray tears ACL

The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. The Nuggets announced the diagnosis in a statement Tuesday. It's a big blow to a team coming off a season in which it advanced to the Western Conference finals and is hoping to make another deep postseason run. Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night. He drove the lane, tried to elevate off his left foot and fell to the ground, instantly grabbing his knee in pain. Before Monday, the 24-year-old Murray had missed four games with a sore right knee. He is averaging 21.2 points and 4.8 assists this season as the Nuggets sit in fourth place in the West.

Vandy hires UConn assistant

Vanderbilt has hired Shea Ralph away from UConn to help revive the Commodores' struggling women's basketball program, which hasn't reached the NCAA Tournament since 2014. Athletic Director Candice Lee announced the hiring Tuesday, a week after firing Stephanie White after five seasons. Ralph will be introduced at a news conference today. "Coach Ralph has earned the opportunity to take the reins of our women's basketball program and transform it into what we all know is possible," Lee said. "She knows what winning looks like, and she has the background and experience, as both a player and a coach, to develop our student-athletes into champions." Ralph has been an assistant with the Huskies since 2008, and she helped lead UConn to 13 consecutive Final Fours and six NCAA championships. She helped with recruiting and player development. She spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Pittsburgh, which won at least 22 games in each of her last three seasons.

Florida guard to Louisville

Louisville has announced that former Florida guard Noah Locke has transferred to the program. The 6-3 Locke averaged 10.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while starting 24 of 25 contests as a Gators junior. He made a team-best 57 three-pointers on 141 attempts, and averaged 2.3 made threes per outing to rank fifth in the SEC. Locke's 217 threes rank ninth in school history. The Baltimore native joins a Cardinals squad that made an Atlantic Coast Conference-low 5.4 made threes per game. Louisville was the ACC's second worst shooting team from behind the arc (31%).

Hall of Fame coach dies

Bobby "Slick" Leonard, the former NBA player and Hall of Fame coach who won three ABA championships with the Indiana Pacers and spent more than a half century with the organization, has died. He was 88. His death was announced by the Pacers on Tuesday. No details were given. He had been in failing health in recent years. Leonard had a record of 573-534 in 14 seasons as a coach, the last 12 with the Pacers. He also made the winning free throws in the 1953 NCAA Tournament to give the Indiana Hoosiers the second of their five national titles and was later named one of the school's 50 greatest players. The two-time All-American led the Hoosiers to Big Ten titles in 1953 and 1954 before joining the U.S. Army. He then played seven years with the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers and was named an NBA All-Star in 1963.

FOOTBALL

Bernard signs with Bucs

Running back Giovani Bernard has agreed to a one-year contract with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move, adding yet another offensive playmaker for Tom Brady, had not been announced. Bernard was released this month after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the second round in 2013. In addition to rushing for 3,697 yards and 22 touchdowns, Bernard, 29, has 342 receptions for 2,867 yards and 11 TDs. The Super Bowl champs will return all 22 starters next season with the addition of the versatile Bernard to bolster the team's depth. Bernard started 10 games for the Bengals last season, averaging 3.4 yards per carry and finishing with 416 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing. He added 47 receptions for 355 yards and another 3 TDs.

Cardinals add RB Conner

The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back James Conner to a one-year contract. The Cardinals made the move after starting running back Kenyan Drake announced he was signing with the Las Vegas Raiders a few weeks ago. Conner is expected to join Chase Edmonds as the Cardinals' main options in the backfield next season. Conner, 25, played his first four seasons in Pittsburgh and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He ran for a career-high 973 yards and 12 touchdowns that year. He played in 13 games in 2020 and started 11, finishing with 721 yards and 6 touchdowns. He's also been active in the passing game throughout his career, catching 124 passes for 963 yards and 4 touchdowns.

BASEBALL

Paxton to miss rest of season

Seattle Mariners left-hander James Paxton will undergo season-ending surgery, Manager Scott Servais said Tuesday. Paxton left his April 6 start -- his first since returning to Seattle on a one-year, $8.5 million deal -- with left elbow discomfort. Paxton received a second opinion Monday, when the need for surgery was confirmed. "It's a blow," Servais said. "This is a guy who is a top-end starter, a top-of-the-rotation type of guy. Certainly nothing against our other guys, but they just don't have the experience and the track record that Pax has accumulated over his time in the big leagues. It's disappointing to lose him. On the flip side, you can't do anything about it." Paxton, 32, pitched for Seattle from 2013-18, going 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Yankees, but was limited to five starts in 2020 because of a left flexor strain.

U.S. Olympic qualifying set

The United States' delayed second chance at qualifying for the Olympic baseball tournament has been moved to the spring training home of the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals, and the exhibition ballpark of the New York Mets. The Baseball Americas Qualifier will be played on the east coast of Florida in West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie from May 31-June 5, the World Baseball Softball Confederation said Tuesday. The tournament originally was scheduled for March 22-26, 2020, in Surprise and Tempe, Ariz., but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Former Los Angeles Angels Manager Mike Scioscia will attempt to qualify the U.S. for the Olympics with a yet-to-be-announced roster of minor leaguers and released players. Only players not on 26-man major league rosters and injured lists will be eligible. Scioscia is the third U.S. manager this Olympic cycle following Joe Girardi and Scott Brosius.

HORSE RACING

Barn fire kills 2 horses

The New York Racing Association said two horses died as the result of a fire Tuesday night on the backstretch at Belmont Park. NYRA said it responded to a barn fire at 6:05 p.m. and that 58 of the 60 horses under the care of trainers Wayne Potts and Jeffrey Englehart were safely evacuated. Two of Potts' horses died in the fire, according to NYRA, which reported no injuries to its employees or barn staff. "The tragic loss of both horses will be deeply felt by the hard-working women and men of the New York racing community, who dedicate themselves to the sport and to the care of these equine athletes," NYRA President and CEO Dave O'Rourke said. "That collective dedication and sense of community was on display this evening, when the heroic and selfless response of so many prevented further loss and saved the lives of dozens of horses." NYRA said the blaze was contained to one barn after the Elmont Fire Department extinguished the fire and contained the scene within minutes. The New York state fire marshal and Nassau County officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which was not immediately clear.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) is helped off the floor during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)