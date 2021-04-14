Officer is mourned in Capitol ceremony

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday honored officer William "Billy" Evans, the second Capitol Police officer to die in the line of duty this year, saying that "never has there been more strain" on the force.

Evans, who laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, was killed earlier this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade near the Senate side of the building. His death compounded the anguish of a police force already mourning the loss of officer Brian Sicknick, who died after his encounter with rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Another officer, Howard Liebengood, died by suicide in the days after the Capitol attack.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USlg9tAD7W8]

The deaths have taken a toll on the force, which has been overworked and understaffed as leaders try to figure out how to move forward from the mistakes of Jan. 6. The Capitol Police were unprepared as supporters of former President Donald Trump violently pushed past them and broke into the building that day. In the weeks and months since, some leaders have resigned, and many have considered leaving the department. Officials have brought in trauma therapists, and lawmakers are considering what more they can do.

Sicknick and Evans are two of only six Capitol Police officers who have been killed in the line of duty in the force's nearly 200-year history, according to the department. Evans had been on the force for 18 years.

Biden, speaking in the rotunda at a service attended by congressional leaders and Evans' fellow officers, said he had never seen as much "strain and responsibility" put on the department in the nearly 50 years since he first arrived on Capitol Hill as a senator. And yet, he said, "you watch them do their duty with pure courage and not complain."

Evans, 41, was remembered for his dedication to country, his love for his job and his mischievous sense of humor. His children, 7-year-old Abigail and 9-year-old Logan, sat with their mother and grandmother at the service and clutched small replicas of the Capitol. At one point, Abigail dropped hers, and Biden stood to retrieve it. Near the end of the ceremony, the girl tried to wipe away her mother's tears as a U.S. Army chorus sang "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

Logan wore a police cap and hugged a stuffed animal as Biden and congressional leaders eulogized his father and said prayers for his family. He continued to clutch it as the family paid respects in front of the casket and walked out of the ceremony.

Biden, who also met with the family privately, said Evans was "defined by his dignity, his decency, his loyalty and his courage," and the president spoke of his own experience losing two children.

"Losing a son, daughter, brother, sister, mom, dad -- it's like losing a piece of your soul," Biden said.

In eulogizing Evans, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke directly to the officers. Schumer told them that there is "no shame in grief and sorrow and shock" and that members of Congress grieved with them.

"To Billy's friends on the Capitol Police force, these past few months have been devastating," Schumer said. "Just as the scars of Jan. 6 had begun to heal, another wound had opened."

Logan Evans and his sister Abigail Evans, along with their mother Shannon Terranova, watch as the casket of their father, slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Evans, 41, who served for 18 years on the Capitol Police force, was killed April 2, when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer during an attack at a security barricade, will lie in honor in the Rotunda. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking during a ceremony to honor slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to honor slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

Abigail Evans, 7, Logan Evans, 9, the children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, sit with their mother Shannon Terranova, left, during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

A hearse carrying the casket of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans arrives at the Capitol, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Washington. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to honor slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

President Joe Biden speaks with Shannon Terranova, mother of the children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, Logan Evans and Abigail Evans, right, at a memorial service in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden presents a presidential challenge coin to Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Watching are Abigail Evans, second from right, and mother Shannon Terranova, right. Janice Evans, mother of Billy Evans is at left. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)