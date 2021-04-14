100 years ago

April 14, 1921

JONESBORO -- Twenty Craighead county farmers, in jail here on charges of night riding and arson, will be given preliminary hearings before Justice J. W. Johnson tomorrow. The accused farmers have employed attorneys to defend them, while Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Roy Penix will be assisted by N. P. Lamb. Three additional arrests were made today. John Craig, Will Davis and Lawrence Stanley were taken into custody by officers near Ray. They were lodged in jail here this morning.

50 years ago

April 14, 1971

• Representative Wilbur D. Mills of Kensett spoke to the student body of Horace Mann High School for 45 minutes Tuesday and in some respects it was like a political rally promoting him for president. The audience of about 500 in the auditorium of the nearly all-black school cheered and applauded loudly when Mills was introduced. Some of the students waved placards with such slogans as "Mills for President," "Wilbur's Our Man," and "We Want an Arkansan in the White House." A banner on the stage said "Welcome Wilbur Mills" and one on the back wall said "Mills for President."

25 years ago

April 14, 1996

HOT SPRINGS -- As race fans flooded to Oaklawn Park Saturday, local anti-gambling activists labored to bring an end to the 60-year-old pastime. More than 100 Christian Civic Action Committee supporters rallied Saturday at Arlington Park to spearhead a proposed constitutional amendment to prohibit gambling in Arkansas, particularly horse racing at Oaklawn and dog racing at Southland Greyhound Park in West Memphis. The committee wasted no time, hosting its rally a little more than a week after Attorney General Winston Bryant approved the ballot title for the proposal.

10 years ago

April 14, 2011

• The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department is weighing whether to add a "change order" to the $78 million project to remake the Interstate 630/Interstate 430 interchange in an effort to end the work quicker at the busy west Little Rock traffic choke point. The change order, an alteration in a project contract that lets the department avoid going back through a bid process, would add millions of dollars to what the department said is the single largest highway construction contract it has ever awarded.