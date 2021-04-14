Pea Ridge master plans OKd

PEA RIDGE -- The Planning Commission approved both the Master Street Plan and Comprehensive Land Use Plan at the monthly meeting April 6.

City and regional planners have worked for several months on the plans, both of which were explained to city officials by Tim Conklin, assistant director/study director, with the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

One area resident, Julie Pond, spoke to the commission about the proposed comprehensive land use plan reminding commission members that the historical character of Pea Ridge with a small town feel and no high density residential areas should be considered.

Conklin told city officials that Benton County is growing faster than Washington County. He said best practices include updating both plans every five years, but that Pea Ridge's plans have not been updated since 2007.

"In general, it's a guide to give direction to the public and to development ... at the same time, protect public interest," Conklin said. "This is not a zoning ordinance; it's a statement of your goals for residential development in your city. It does not assign a zoning to the density."

The two plans were approved to be sent to the City Council for final approval.

In other business, there was no one present to speak at the public hearing for a rezone request for 23.17 acres on West Pickens Road for agricultural land to be zoned residential (R2-single family). The rezone request was tabled as no one representing the project appeared at the meeting.

A conditional use permit was approved for property on Townsend Way for alcohol sales. City attorney Shane Perry, who recused himself during the discussion and vote, said he plans to open an indoor/outdoor cafe with live music. He said he hopes to have it open on Thursdays through Saturdays.

Planners also approved a request for a variance in a side set back for the home owner to put in a pool.

After the meeting, Jason Inagls with Expedian Engineers presented a concept plan to city officials for a multi-family project.

City building official Tony Townsend said it's 4.5 acres on the corner of Weston Street and Pickens Road.

He said the quad-plexes woudl be "a little more upscale and have useable space with a common space in the center" and would be accessed from Pickens Road.