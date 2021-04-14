Pilot error cited in vintage plane crash

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Pilot error probably caused the 2019 crash of a World War II-era bomber in Connecticut that killed seven people and injured six others, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Tuesday. The report also cited inadequate maintenance as a contributing factor.

The four-engine, propeller-driven B-17G Flying Fortress bomber with 13 people aboard crashed at Bradley International Airport, north of Hartford, during a traveling vintage aircraft show on Oct. 2, 2019.

The pilot, Ernest "Mac" McCauley, reported a problem with one of the engines shortly after takeoff, and the plane crashed into a maintenance building and burst into flames after striking the runway lights during a landing attempt.

The NTSB said flight data indicated that the landing gear was extended too early, adding drag that slowed the plane, and it was traveling too slowly on its return to the airport.

McCauley, 75, of Long Beach, Calif., was a veteran pilot who colleagues said had great skills flying the B-17G. He and co-pilot Michael Foster, 71, of Jacksonville, Fla., were killed in the crash, along with five of the 10 passengers. The plane's mechanic, Mitchell Melton, of Hawkins, Texas, was the only crew member to survive.

The NTSB said there was a power loss in two of the four engines during the flight, a problem it blamed on McCauley's "inadequate maintenance." McCauley also served as the maintenance director of the plane's owner, the Collings Foundation, based in Stow, Mass.

The Collings Foundation said in a statement Tuesday that it is reviewing the NTSB's findings.

City broke open meeting law, court says

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The city of Norman violated the state's Open Meeting Act when it approved a budget that cut the police budget by $865,000, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The court upheld a circuit judge's December ruling that a required notice for the June 16 meeting was deceptively worded. The notice said the council would consider adopting the city's proposed operating and capital budgets, but it did not say an amendment to slash the police budget by 3.6% would be discussed.

"We find that the language used in the agenda was deceptively vague and likely to mislead regarding the meeting and therefore was a willful violation of the (Open Meetings) Act," according to the opinion by Chief Justice Richard Darby.

The ruling also found that the city's budget is invalid.

"We are reviewing it and will comply with the Supreme Court ruling," city spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said.

The cut came in the midst of calls to "defund the police" after the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The money was to be used for community outreach programs.

Confederate group denied park permit

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- The Stone Mountain Memorial Association has denied a gathering permit from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which was looking to host its annual Confederate Memorial Day service at Stone Mountain Park outside Atlanta.

The gathering was set for Saturday, but a March 31 letter from memorial association CEO Bill Stephens denied the necessary permit, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Stephens listed three reasons for the denial including safety concerns, specifically the pandemic and racial tensions, writing that "There is a clear and present danger to members of the (Sons of Confederate Veterans), potential counterprotesters, park employees and guests."

The park has the largest Confederate monument ever crafted, featuring sculptures of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson carved into the mountainside.

Martin O'Toole, a spokesman for the Georgia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said he understood the concern regarding covid-19 but questioned the other safety concerns. O'Toole said the park has held the event for the Confederate Memorial Day at least 18 times without issue. Last year, it was canceled because of the pandemic.

Missouri HIV-drug measure advances

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A bill that would make it easier to obtain drugs to prevent HIV infection won easy approval in the Missouri House.

The proposal, sponsored by Rep. Phil Christofanelli, a Republican from St. Peters, would allow people to go to pharmacies to obtain pre- and post-exposure drugs to prevent HIV infection, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

It was supported by 148 lawmakers from both parties Monday, with seven Republicans voting "present." The measure now goes to the Senate.

Christofanelli said he believes people should be able to access the drugs wherever it is most convenient because the drugs can save lives.

The bill would require pharmacists to distribute the drugs with the supervision of a licensed physician and follow strict protocols. Patients would have to follow up with a physician and receive a prescription to get more than a 30-day supply of the pre-exposure medication.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports