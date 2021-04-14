Police: Pine Bluff man shot, injured at Little Rock apartment complex

A Pine Bluff man was reportedly shot in the leg while at a Little Rock apartment complex early Saturday, police said.

Officers met 29-year-old Arman Lewis at UAMS Medical Center, who told officers he was shot in the leg while dropping off a friend at Auxora Arms Apartments, 9101 Auxor Road, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

The man told officers that, while he was in the parking lot with a friend, a white Chevrolet Tahoe drove by and somebody inside the vehicle started shooting, the report states. At least one person inside a white Chevrolet Impala at the scene also shot a weapon, according to a witness.

Police said Lewis was struck in his upper thigh by a bullet.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report