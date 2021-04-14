Quorum Court vote to uphold mask rule

LITTLE ROCK -- The Pulaski County Quorum Court Agenda Committee narrowly defeated a proposal to repeal the mask mandate from 2020.

If passed, the resolution no longer would have required the use of masks in unincorporated areas of Pulaski County.

County buildings would have remained restricted and county employees would still be required to wear masks where appropriate in accordance with County Judge Barry Hyde's executive order.

Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers sponsored the ordinance along with Paul Elliot and Luke McCoy.

"Business owners can make their own decisions as to the appropriateness or lack thereof of masks," Stowers said during the meeting.

The resolution ultimately failed 6-8, with Justice of the Peace Tyler Denton absent from the vote.

"What I was pushing for tonight with this ordinance would not have prohibited somebody who owns a business from requiring a mask," Stowers said. "Just like they can say no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service, but it would have removed the mandate to follow the county's guidance on this."

Justice of the Peace Donna Massey argued that even though covid-19 numbers appear to be down in Arkansas, they may not be accurate because of the lower number of tests.

"Yes, our numbers have gone down, but I do know that even though people can go and get tested, testing sites are not as readily available as they used to be," Massey said. "There used to be lines you can go to get a test. People are not doing that anymore."

Massey said a coworker's parents contracted the virus recently.

"It is still very present in our community," Massey said.

Justice of the Peace Doug Reed cited a few studies casting doubt on the effectiveness of masks. Justice of the Peace Lillie McMullen said she did not believe the accuracy of those studies.

"I don't want to disrespect your commitment to your cause at all, but I want to say any statistical study can be refuted," McMullen said. "You really did cite some studies that had some statistics in there. Every one of them can be refuted, and have been refuted."

Although they disagreed, Stowers told Justice of the Peace Kristina Gulley after the meeting that he respected how she voted.

Gulley said that she voted against the measure because she is worried reopening may be moving too fast.

"People are getting to comfortable," Gulley said. "'Well, I'm vaccinated. I can't catch covid.' But that's not true."

According to Gulley, her constituents, many of them older people, are still concerned about the pandemic because of the higher risk of them catching it.

"They're still wearing the mask, and I'm still wearing the mask," Gulley said. "I'd rather be safe than sorry."

Gulley continued that she is concerned that a possible resurgence of the virus could be around the corner in the county if reopening happens too quickly.

Stowers said that many of the people in his district are tired of the masks and ready to be done with them.

"I believe this will become a bigger issue in the next election cycle," Stowers said. "The general populous is weary with masks in that the science is disturbed."

Stowers said that people living in the unincorporated county where things are more spread out have a different perspective on the masks.

"If it's good enough for the state of Arkansas and it's good enough for our governor, who I have a hell of a lot of respect for, then it's good enough for unincorporated Pulaski County," Stowers said. "And if a business owner decides they want to require masks, then I support their right to do that 100%."