Police Beat

Report in NLR says standoff safely over

A person who was barricaded inside a North Little Rock home Tuesday morning was taken into custody, police said.

Officers received a call around 9 a.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3500 block of North Poplar Street, said Sgt. Carmen Helton, police spokesperson.

Arriving officers tried to contact the people inside the home, Helton said. The person who answered the door told the officers that the people inside were being threatened, Helton said.

In a Twitter post, the North Little Rock department said the suspect and everybody inside the home were being interviewed by the police but the department has not yet released the name of the suspect.

Woman, 29, facing drug, fleeing counts

North Little Rock police arrested a woman Monday night on drug charges after officers said she led them on a chase, according to a report.

The report said that Elizabeth Ayres, 29, fled officers after an attempted stop near Main Street and Eighth Street causing several accidents during the chase around 8:20 p.m. Her address was redacted from the arrest report.

Police detained her after a crash at Interstate 30 exit 139B where police found heroin in her possession, according to the report.

Ayres was taken to the Pulaski County jail. Her bail is $10,000 and she is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony fleeing police and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.