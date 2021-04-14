Stephens lauds arts center's remodel

SEARCY -- Warren and Harriet Stephens used to pick flowers out of their friends' yards in Little Rock -- without permission -- for the Arkansas Arts Center decades ago.

"We really didn't have a budget to do the flowers at the arts center," Warren Stephens told a crowd Tuesday night at Harding University's Benton Auditorium. "We tended to do that with people we knew so that if we got caught, we could explain it."

Construction began in 2019 on an in-depth makeover of the art museum, now called by its original name of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. The museum is set to reopen next spring.

Stephens was the fourth and final speaker in Harding's American Studies Institute Distinguished Lecture Series for the 2020-21 academic year. He is a native Arkansan and the chairman and chief executive of the Little Rock investment firm Stephens Inc., established by his father, Jackson Stephens.

He and his wife co-lead the arts center's Capital Campaign, which would help complete the construction of the expanded building, including landscaping 10 acres of MacArthur Park.

The first publicly floated price tag was just $46 million, but the ambition and scale of the project grew to a current target of $142 million, of which $136 million has been raised, Stephens said. All of the money has come from within Arkansas; $98.5 million has come from private entities and 24 donations have exceeded $1 million, he said.

Little Rock owns the building and makes annual maintenance payments to the museum, and voters in 2015 approved hotel tax-backed revenue bonds that will generate $31.2 million for the expansion project. The Windgate Foundation, a Little Rock nonprofit that funds visual arts initiatives, pledged $15 million at first and has since increased its gift to $35 million.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has pledged $5 million in public money from the state's rainy-day fund toward the project.

Stephens is also a vocal advocate for capitalism, and Stephens Inc. started a series of videos and podcasts called "This Is Capitalism" to promote a "misunderstood" system, according to the series website. He said in his lecture that young people's growing affinity for socialism is "alarming" to him, and he hopes to promote free enterprise over the concept of a state-controlled economy.

Charitable giving, such as the fundraising for the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, contributes to a portion of the United States' gross domestic product and is a necessary component of capitalism, Stephens said.

"None of this would be possible without the philanthropy of very successful capitalists, period," Stephens said. "The Windgate Foundation's source of money came from a very successful capitalist. The same is true for every individual donor and every person who's given to this in whatever amount they felt like they could afford."