Super Quiz: Go West

The most westerly country on mainland North America.
The westernmost province in Canada.
The country to the west of Sweden.
The country to the west of Egypt.
The westernmost of Canada's Prairie Provinces.
In which country is the most western point in continental Europe?
The most westerly country in Africa.
In which state is the most westerly point in the 48 contiguous states?
In which country is South America's westernmost mainland point?
ANSWERS:
The United States
British Columbia
Norway
Libya
Alberta
Portugal
Senegal
Washington
Peru