Teen wanted in Little Rock homicide investigation arrested

A 16-year-old Little Rock teen who escaped from police Saturday after he was detained following a shooting was arrested Wednesday afternoon by U.S. Marshals, according to a police tweet.

Keaton McGee gave himself up to marshals and officers from other agencies at Stagecoach Road and Interstate 430, Little Rock police tweeted around 4:30 p.m. He was served with an escape warrant, the tweet said.

McGee is a person of interest in the shooting Saturday of Deante Smith, 22, of Forrest City, who was was found shot after officers responded to the carnival at the Outlets of Little Rock at 1 Bass Pro Drive at around 5:45 p.m. Smith died from his wounds the next day.

McGee was detained Saturday, but he requested medical attention and was about to be transported to a hospital when he fled from police.

McGee is currently out on bail following his arrest — along with four others — for in the Feb. 28 shooting of a 17-year-old girl at 14000 Otter Creek, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Monday.