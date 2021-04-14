Hot Springs man dies after pickup changes lanes, hits motorcycle, troopers say

A Hot Springs man died after a pickup that was changing lanes struck his motorcycle in Garland County on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m., as Jack Leslie Fee, 65, drove a 2004 Honda motorcycle east on U.S. 70, just west of Danna Circle, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

An eastbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado attempted to change lanes, and the front-right side of the vehicle struck the front of the motorcycle, troopers said. As a result of the crash, Fee was thrown over the motorcycle’s handlebars, the report states.

Troopers said he was taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, where he later died. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Authorities described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 156 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.