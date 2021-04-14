Pedestrian fatally struck on I-40 in North Little Rock, troopers say

A Searcy man was fatally struck on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock on Tuesday night, troopers said.

A 2015 Kia Soul traveling east just after 9:35 p.m. struck 61-year-old Jesse Cox in the interstate’s middle lane near the John F. Kennedy Boulevard exit, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Troopers described conditions at the time as clear and dry.

At least 156 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.