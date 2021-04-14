U.S. adding 500 troops in Germany

BERLIN -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Tuesday that he is expanding the U.S. military presence in Germany by 500 troops and has stopped planning for large-scale troop cuts ordered by the Trump administration.

Adding 500 troops to a current total of about 35,000 is a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Germany and NATO, but it also fills a practical need that commanders in Europe had identified months ago. Austin said the extra troops will have a role in space, cybersecurity and electronic warfare.

"This planned increase in U.S. personnel underscores our commitment to Germany and the entire NATO alliance," Austin said in a counterpoint to the Trump administration's complaints that Germany is a weak partner on defense and security.

Austin made the announcement after talks with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on his first tour of Europe since becoming Pentagon chief in January.

Kramp-Karrenbauer welcomed the announcement as a "strong signal" of a healthy U.S.-German relationship.

In his remarks in Berlin, Austin said at a joint news conference with Kramp-Karrenbauer that the extra 500 U.S. troops in Germany will be stationed permanently in the Wiesbaden area as early as this fall.

"These forces will strengthen deterrence and defense in Europe," Austin said after meeting Kramp-Karrenbauer. "They will augment our existing abilities to prevent conflict and, if necessary, fight and win."

The change "will greatly improve our ability to surge forces at a moment's notice to defend our allies," Austin said. He did not elaborate on the added troops' specific mission, saying only that the change would "create more space, more cyber and more electronic warfare capabilities in Europe."

One of the two new units will involve field artillery, composite air and missile defense, intelligence, cyberspace, electronic warfare, aviation and a brigade support element. The other will be a command to improve the way that countries cooperate during joint operations, the Army said in a statement.

The new units will be stationed in Wiesbaden, the headquarters of U.S. Army Europe.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWHXEbfLbaA]

Last year, President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of 12,000 troops from Germany as retribution for what he considered Germany's refusal to spend more on its own defense. Austin suspended that move shortly after taking office. He said decisions on troop levels would be made as part of a comprehensive review of the U.S. military presence around the world, including in Europe.

Austin's announcement Tuesday is the first concrete indication that he will not carry out the Trump decision, which included moving U.S. European Command headquarters from Germany to Belgium.

Asked by a reporter whether the decision to add 500 troops means Washington will not carry out Trump's move, Austin said the Pentagon has "ceased planning" for troop reductions.

The German minister said she had Biden's word that "there will be no troop reduction as was previously planned."

"Today I received the pleasing announcement and assurance from Secretary Austin that, instead, 500 more will be stationed here," she said. "That's how it should be among good friends and partners -- you give each other your word and keep to it."

According to U.S. Army Europe and Africa, the troops will make up two new military units and will arrive in the coming months. They will include a multidomain task force, as well as a Theater Fires Command that will improve readiness and the ability of the forces to work with allies in the region.

Col. Joe Scrocca, spokesman for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, said the new commands expect to be activated in September and October.

In addition, the U.S. will retain three sites that were previously scheduled to be returned to the German government. They are Mainz Kastel Station and Mainz Kastel Housing in Mainz-Kastel and Dagger Complex in Darmstadt.

"New strategies and a continuously changing operations environment requires more capacity to ensure we have the necessary infrastructure for increased capabilities to support our Allies and partners," said Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general for 21st Theater Sustainment Command in a statement. "We've worked closely with German officials to come to an agreement on retaining these sites and are very appreciative of their continued support."

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Burns, Geir Moulson and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press; and by Steven Erlanger, Melissa Eddy and Helene Cooper of The New York Times.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is greeted by German Defense Minister Annegret Kano-Karrenbauer, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Berlin. (AP Photos/Robert Burns)

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Federal Minister of Defence, and U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin lay down a wreath at the Federal Ministry of Defence in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. This is the first visit to Germany by a minister of the new US administration. Austin will then travel on to Stuttgart, where he will talk to soldiers at the US command centres for troops in Africa and Europe. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin attends a news conference at the Federal Ministry of Defence in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. This is the first visit to Germany by a minister of the new US administration. Austin will then travel on to Stuttgart, where he will talk to soldiers at the US command centres for troops in Africa and Europe. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Federal Minister of Defence, and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin attend a news conference at the Federal Ministry of Defence in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. This is the first visit to Germany by a minister of the new US administration. Austin will then travel on to Stuttgart, where he will talk to soldiers at the US command centres for troops in Africa and Europe. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Federal Minister of Defence, and U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin lay down a wreath at the Federal Ministry of Defence in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. This is the first visit to Germany by a minister of the new US administration. Austin will then travel on to Stuttgart, where he will talk to soldiers at the US command centres for troops in Africa and Europe. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)