U.S. looking into GM air bag reports

DETROIT -- The U.S. government's highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the air bags may not inflate in a crash on thousands of General Motors vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the investigation covers nearly 750,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles from the 2020 and 2021 model years. Most are full-size pickups and SUVs.

The agency said Tuesday that it has 15 complaints of air bag malfunctions, including six crashes with eight reported injuries. "Six crash incidents have significant frontal collision damage where driver frontal air bags failed to deploy," agency documents said. The Traffic Safety Administration said it also has eight field reports about the problem.

In a statement, GM said it's not aware of air bags failing to inflate on roadways because of the problem.

The investigation covers Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, as well as Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. Also included are GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs, and the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans and XT4 SUVs.