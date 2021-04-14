Woman injured in crash dies

TONTITOWN -- A woman who crashed a stolen vehicle during a police pursuit Saturday died at a Springfield, Mo., hospital, according to police.

Tontitown Police Chief Corey Jenison said the family of Chossadee Costales, 22, told him Tuesday she died.

Costales was treated at Washington Regional Medical Center and transferred to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Jenison said Monday she was in critical condition with burns over 26% of her body.

Costales, who was homeless, was injured late Saturday after the Toyota 4-Runner she was driving hit a tree on Brush Creek Road while she was being pursued by police, according to Jenison.

Police said a check of the license plate showed the vehicle was stolen and Costales refused to stop. Costales was pinned in the vehicle, which burst into flames after hitting the tree, and was pulled from the wreckage by police.