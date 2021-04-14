Little Rock Zoo announces baby otters' birth, naming contest

The Little Rock Zoo announced Tuesday the birth of two otters and is asking for the public’s help in naming them.

The pair of North American river otters, a male and a female, were born in February as a recommendation of the American Species Survival Program, according to a news release issued by the zoo.



The zoo, in partnership with Keep Arkansas Beautiful, is hosting a naming contest for the new pups. Zoo staff have selected three possible names that the public can vote on, the release states.

The choices for the male are Ron, RJ and Jepson, according to the zoo. The choices for the female are Ginny, Sunshine and Scout.

Two of the potential names reference the “Harry Potter” series by J.K. Rowling, while the others are references to the otters’ parents, Carly and Ray.

The public can vote on the otters’ names at surveymonkey.com/r/LRZooOtters. Voting ends May 13.