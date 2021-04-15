12 crewmen missing in deadly capsizing

PORT FOURCHON, La. -- The U.S. Coast Guard searched for 12 people missing off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday after finding one person dead and pulling six survivors from rough seas when their commercial vessel capsized in hurricane-force winds.

Coast Guard Capt. Will Watson said winds were 80 to 90 mph and seas were 7 to 9 feet when the Seacor Power lift vessel overturned.

The bulky vessel, which has three long legs it can lower to the sea floor to become an offshore platform, flipped over Tuesday afternoon south of Port Fourchon, a major base for the U.S. oil and gas industry.

One worker was found dead on the surface of the water, Watson said at a news conference Wednesday. Asked about the prospects of the missing crew, he said: "We are hopeful."

The relationship of those on board to ship owner Seacor Marine was not immediately clear. An employee who answered the phone Wednesday at the Houston company said he had no immediate information to provide.

The Coast Guard received a distress message from a good Samaritan at 4:30 p.m. and issued an urgent marine broadcast that prompted private vessels in the area to respond, saving four people, the agency said. Coast Guard crews rescued another two people.

Year's 87,000 overdose deaths most ever

WASHINGTON -- More than 87,000 Americans died of drug overdoses over the 12-month period that ended in September, according to preliminary federal data, eclipsing the toll from any year since the opioid epidemic began in the 1990s.

The preliminary data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a 29% rise in overdose deaths from October 2019 through September 2020 -- the most recent data available -- compared with the previous 12-month period. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl and other synthetic opioids were the primary drivers, although many fatal overdoses also have involved stimulant drugs, particularly methamphetamine.

Deaths from overdoses started rising again in the months leading up to the coronavirus pandemic -- after dropping slightly in 2018 for the first time in decades. Officials said that while it is hard to gauge just how closely the two phenomena are linked, the pandemic exacerbated the trend, which grew much worse last spring when the biggest jump in overdose deaths took place in April and May, when fear and stress were rampant as job losses multiplied and strict lockdown measures took effect.

Many treatment programs closed during that time, at least temporarily, and "drop-in centers" that provide support, clean syringes and naloxone, the medication that reverses overdoses, cut back services.

Tennessee gender-lessons bill approved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Tennessee bill requiring school districts to alert parents of any instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity and giving them the ability to opt their child out is heading to Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

The legislation cleared its last hurdle in the GOP-supermajority Legislature with a 64-23 House vote Wednesday. The Senate approved the bill last week.

The bill gives school districts 30 days to alert parents or guardians of upcoming instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity. Families could opt their student out without penalty.

Supporters argued the bill strengthens parental rights, rebuffing concerns from opponents that it could further alienate already-marginalized students.

Democratic Rep. John Ray Clemmons asked the bill sponsor what she is afraid of children being taught.

"I am not afraid," Republican Rep. Debra Moody responded. "I am simply standing here for the parents, and the parents need to have the decision over what they think is appropriate for their child."

Missouri's Branson repeals mask order

BRANSON -- The Missouri tourist town of Branson is ditching its mask mandate early after electing a new mayor who ran on platform that called for doing away with it.

"The city heard your voices loud and clear," said new Mayor Larry Milton after the Board of Aldermen voted 6-0 on Tuesday to repeal the public masking ordinance, effective Friday.

The ordinance was first enacted July 31 as coronavirus cases were rising. Last month, the city board voted 4-2 to repeal it, but delayed implementation until May 24 to allow the city's tourism industry an opportunity to vaccinate workers.

But, on April 6, voters decisively elected Milton to the city's highest office and remade the composition of the board.

The discussion leading up to Tuesday's vote was heated with one community member calling mask mandates "diabolically evil."

However, Milton called for people to support Branson's business community, regardless of differences over masking policies.

"If this ordinance passes, I will encourage and fully support any business that continues to mandate masks," the mayor said. "I will support anybody who chooses to wear a mask."