The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 14, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-20-649. Demetric Fowler v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-20-539. Lee Allen Saffel v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-210. Frederick R. Potter, Individually and as Trustee of the Frederick R. Potter Revocable Trust Established September 10, 2004, and as Trustee of the Fred Potter Revocable Trust Established July 10, 2013 v. Cassaundra Holmes, Individually and as Trustee of the Betty L. Potter Revocable Trust Established September 10, 2004, and Thomas Wright and Kevin Wright, from Scott County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-20-405. Kerry Kelly v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-20-302. Lylyn Mitchell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services, from Sevier County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-20-582. Carlton Levon Brown v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-20-550. Margaret E. Nalley v. Michael Adams, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourteenth Division. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin, Whiteaker, and Brown, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., dissent.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-20-380. Ian Baylee Moytoy v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Dismissed. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-19-871. Joe Raymond Mallard v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-20-408. Darris Williams v. State of Arkansas, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Vaught, JJ., agree.