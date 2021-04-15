Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts to open in May ‘22

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts announced Thursday that the remade museum will open to the public in May 2022, which tracks with officials' long-held goal to reopen the downtown Little Rock center by next spring.

Formerly called the Arkansas Arts Center, the MacArthur Park museum closed in summer 2019 to undergo a $142 million expansion and renovation. The price tag includes construction costs as well as soft costs, such as the design contract and money raised to expand the museum's endowment.

Signature features of the new building include a glass-paned gathering space facing the city skyline, a curved roof and redone galleries. The original 1937 "Museum of Fine Arts" entrance has also been restored.