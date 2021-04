DeWitt, circa 1913: The image location is marked by the calendar on the barbershop wall given out by the Home Bank of DeWitt for the year 1913. The shop had at least two chairs, with the man in the one to the left laid back for a shave. The other seated man may have been shining the patron's shoes.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203