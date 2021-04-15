Sections
Benefits With Friends: Pet Stampede to help Hospice patients

by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
10/6/03 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STEPHEN B. THORNTON Who's walking Who? Leash clinched in teeth, golden retreiver Buffy leads her owner Marian Howell for a walk along Pope Ave. in North Little Rock Monday morning. "There's a leash law, so she's got her leash, " Howell jokingly quips. She says her dogs always wants to carry the leash but never strays from her, not even to chase a squirel.

Circle of Life Hospice presents the virtual Pet Stampede benefit walk to begin April 17 and conclude May 17. Organizers say: "Leash up your dog, strap your cat in a harness, throw your bearded dragon in your fanny pack and start walking. There is no limit on how long or far to run, just enjoy the time with your family and pet."

Proceeds from the walk will benefit Circle of Life's Pet Peace of Mind program. "Pet Peace of Mind enriches the quality of life for our hospice patients and the pets they love by helping with vet appointments, walks, feeding and foster care, if needed."

Registration is $35 and includes an event T-shirt and pet bandana. Registration continues through May 17.

Circle of Life is "committed to compassionate end-of-life care for a person's body, mind, spirit and family when there is no longer a cure. Care teams of physicians, nurses, aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers provide care in patients' homes, assisted living facilities or at their hospice homes."

Information: (479) 750-6632 or nwacircleoflife.org.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

Virtual Pet Stampede

Who: Circle of Life Hospice

What: Month-long virtual charity walk

When: April 17-May 17

Where: Participant’s choice

Registration: $35

Information: (479) 750-6632 or nwacircleoflife.org

