MUSIC MADNESS: Bluesboy Jag, I Luv Da Blues Tour among live music shows

Bluesboy Jag, cigar box guitar artist, Apple repairman and bluesman, will perform from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

On Saturday, Dallas Smith plays the venue, also from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

◼️ The "I Luv Da Blues Tour" will feature Mr. Pokey, the Akeem Kemp Band, Lady Tucker, Mo B, Clay T. & Crew, Kymyra, Jeff Floyd, J Wonn and Sweet Angel in an outdoor concert beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St., Little Rock. Tickets are $46.75 general admission lawn or $107.50 for VIP table, on sale at the Barton Coliseum box office, Ugly Mike's Records, Uncle T's Food Mart, Butler's Furniture and The Record Rack in Pine Bluff. (888) 684-9998 or etix.com or impacttickets.com.

◼️ Ricki D will perform at 5:30 p.m. today at the Town Pump, 1321 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 663-9802.

◼️ DeFrance, along with opening act Elliott S. Cotten, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Kinch, previously known as Tyler Kincheloe, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

Tickets to each show are $10 in advance, or $12 at the door if any remain.

In addition, the Mojo Duo (Rob Moore and Tyndall Jackson of the band Mojo Depot) will perform between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday on Stickyz' outdoor patio. Admission is free.

◼️ Haywood King will perform at 7 p.m. today, Jacob Flores will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and DJ Kramer will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Josh Stewart will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Typsy Gypsy will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Suite 100, Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Jocko Deal will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Townsend will perform from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at The Hangout, 10840 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock. Admission is $5. (501) 904-6911.

BENTON

Lee Street Lyrical will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 224 W. South St., Benton. (501) 316-4082. Admission is free.

◼️ Crutchfieldtheband will perform from 6-9 p.m. today in downtown Benton for the city's Third Thursday Street Festival. Admission is free.

CABOT

Liquid Kitty will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive, Cabot. Admission is free. (501) 241-1151.

CONWAY

Markus Pearson will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Hayefield will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

FORT SMITH

Cody Jinks will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. Tickets range from $75 to $200. (479) 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Three different tribute shows will be held this weekend at The Legendary Vapors, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 463-4463; thelegendaryvaporshotsprings.com.

"Lady Legends of the 70s" (whose first Spa City show was April 3) will perform at 7:30 p.m. today.

"The Blues Brothers" (who performed April 1) will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

"Dreams: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac" (who performed April 2) will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $45 for each show, available through Eventbrite.com; (501) 463-4463 or banjostrings@gmail.com.

◼️ Lil Skinny Band will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185.

◼️ The Pleasantly Blue Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 620-4000.

◼️ The Youngbloods will perform from 1:20-1:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by Josh Stewart from 2-5 p.m. and Bad Habit from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, for the second anniversary celebration at the 420eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 420-3286.

◼️ Chuck & Justin will perform at 5 p.m. today for a "Cajun Boil" at the Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill, 4332 Central Ave., Suite A, in the Temperance Hill Square shopping center in Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Feelin Groovy will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday for community open mic night at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehiveHSV.com. Admission is free.

JACKSONVILLE

Mayday by Midnight will perform at 9 p.m. at the Drunken Monkey, formerly the Elixir Night Club, 7619 John Harden Drive, Jacksonville. Admission is $10. (501) 225-2325.

POCAHONTAS

Elvis Presley impersonators — Cote Deonath and Michael Cullipher — will be featured at "The King in Arkansas Weekend" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The James Ranch Event Center, 51 James Ranch Road near Pocahontas.

"Elvis the Eras" will be the Friday show and "The King & Cash" will be the Saturday show. Tickets are $20 per show. (352) 789-7269 or 49thpl.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Randall Shreve and The Devilles will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $15, available through stubs.net (479) 527-6618.

◼️ Brick Fields will present "Blues Therapy" from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King, Fayetteville. Admission is $5. (479) 935-4800.

STAY TUNED

Keb' Mo', Rosanne Cash, Patti Smith, Martin Sexton, Shawn Colvin, Raul Malo, The Mountain Goats, Joseph Arthur, Bettye Lavette and others will perform "Best of the Music of 2004-2020," a livestream concert at 7 p.m. today from the City Winery in New York. Tickets to see the event are $25, available through boxoffice.mandolin.com.

◼️ Country singer Wade Bowen will perform a livestream concert, "Any Way You Want It," live from Luckenbach Dance Hall in Texas at 7 p.m. today, available for $20 from wadebowen.com or boxoffice.mandolin.com. Bowen will be joined by Ray Wylie Hubbard, Gary P. Nunn, Pat Green and Kevin Fowler.

◼️ Singer-songwriter-activist Ani DiFranco will perform "Revolutionary Love," her latest (and 22nd) album, live at 7 p.m. Sunday on revlovelive.gctv.stream. Livestream ticket is $20. The concert will take place at "Big Blue," DiFranco's home, and will feature guests Terence Higgins and Ivan Neville.