Boll Weevils top Patriots, pitch first shutout since ’19

The first shutout of the season gave the University of Arkansas at Monticello Boll Weevils a nonconference win over the University of Texas at Tyler on Tuesday. Three pitchers combined to quiet the bats of the Patriots and secure the 3-0 midweek victory.

UAM's record improved to 11-14 overall while UT-Tyler dropped to 21-9 on the year.

The Weevils got on the board quickly, scoring a run in each of the first three innings.

In the top of the first, Dylan Borman roped a double into left center to bring around Andrew Piraino. UT-Tyler threatened to get in the scoring column in the bottom of the frame, but UAM starter Livan Cordova managed to leave the bases loaded and the Patriots scoreless.

UAM added its second run in the top half of the second when Grant Shepherd showed off his speed by racing home from second to score on a wild pitch.

In the next inning, Shepherd drove in the final run of the day with a sacrifice fly that brought home Trey Forsythe.

Cordova settled in on the mound after working out of the first-inning jam. He scattered just two hits by UT-Tyler over the next four innings.

The Weevils turned to Jared Roberts in the sixth, and he worked three scoreless frames. Roberts stranded two runners in the eighth.

Connor Wilkerson closed the door to complete the shutout, dealing a 1-2-3 frame in the ninth. The shutout is the program's first since May 4, 2019, against Harding in the first round of the Great American Conference Championship Tournament.

Borman and Hudson Hopkins led the Weevils at the plate with two hits apiece.

Cordova (2-2) picked up the win after getting the shutout rolling by dealing five scoreless innings and striking out eight.

Roberts dealt three innings in relief and struck out five while keeping UT-Tyler off the scoreboard.

Wilkerson earned his first save of the season with his one inning on the bump.

Johnnie Krawietz took the loss, allowing three runs in two-plus innings of work.

UAM is back at Weevils Field for a three-game series with Great American Conference foe Southern Nazarene on Friday and Saturday. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 2 p.m.