Boys, girls are treated to a shopping spree

Cricket Wireless teamed up with Hibbett Sports and the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County to give 10 club members a surprise shopping spree Saturday, a news release said.

"Each student received a $100 gift card to help them stress less, smile more and focus on what matters most -- connecting with each other to create unmissable moments," a spokesman said.

The wireless company supports young people and their families by fostering kindness, encouraging healthy mobile habits, and providing resources to help them overcome challenging times.

"On behalf of the members, staff, and board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, thank you Cricket Wireless for your thoughtfulness and support," said Nyeshia Aldridge, chief executive officer at the Boys & Girls Club.

"We would also like to thank the volunteers who helped our members shop: John Kearney Jr., Efrem Neely, and Board President Vonysha Crane Goodwin," Aldridge said.