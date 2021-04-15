Marriage Licenses

Madison Rodriguez, 22, and Samuel Williams, 23, both of Little Rock.

Ciara Gilbert, 26, and Maggie Torrey, 21, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Lewis, 26, and Jasmine Blacksher, 28, both of Little Rock.

Chicarra Dense, 40, and Glen Campbell, 44, both of Little Rock.

Damon Hoover, 33, and Katherine Hancock, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Cedric Harris, 46, and Marquisha Thomas, 39, both of Sherwood.

Monte Toney, 44, and Winta Brooks, 42, both of Little Rock.

Ravitej Vadlamudi, 29, and Jennifer Beisner, 29, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1088 Meagan Larison v. James Duncan.

21-1089 Darryl Johnson v. Monie Johnson.

21-1090 Mike Kempf v. Sabrea Kempf.

21-1093 Jorge Barron v. Yolanda Valadez.

21-1097 Sheila Haley v. Shane Haley.

21-1098 Kifanny Merriweather v. Brandon Merriweather.

21-1099 Gaylon Scroggins v. Kelly McElyea.

GRANTED

19-4261 Daffney Perkins v. Rugkiat Perkins.

20-3175 Stacey Wiggins v. Winchell Wiggins.

20-3382 Sally Cruce v. Hunter Cruce.

20-3856 Carole Tillman v. Walter Tillman.

20-3965 Sonya Thompson v. James Thompson.

21-312 Samantha Rose v. Charles Rose.

21-395 Janet Ruble v. Mark Ruble.

21-797 Tesha Williams v. Shannon Williams.