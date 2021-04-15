Dungee, Slocum drafted by WNBA teams

FAYETTEVILLE — Two Arkansas basketball players were selected in the WNBA Draft on Thursday.

Guard Chelsea Dungee was selected fifth overall by the Dallas Wings and guard Destiny Slocum was drafted 14th overall by the Las Vegas Aces. They were the first Arkansas players drafted to the WNBA since 2012.

Dungee tied Shameka Christon for the highest draft pick in program history. Christon was drafted fifth overall by the New York Liberty in 2004.

Dungee scored 2,147 career points over one season at Oklahoma and three seasons at Arkansas. The 5-11 guard from Sapulpa, Okla., was named third-team All-American by the Associated Press as a senior.

Slocum, a 5-7 guard from Meridian, Idaho, was named second-team All-SEC in her only season with the Razorbacks. She averaged 15 points, 3.3. rebounds and a team-high 3.9 assists at Arkansas, and scored 1,800 points during her college career that included time at Maryland and Oregon State.

In Las Vegas, Slocum will be reunited with Kelsey Plum, a former No. 1 overall pick who served as a graduate assistant coach for the Razorbacks during the 2020-21 season. Plum played college basketball at Washington for Mike Neighbors, who is the Razorbacks’ head coach.

Former Arkansas guard Aaliyah Wilson was drafted 11th overall Thursday by the Indiana Fever. Wilson played for the Razorbacks during the 2016-17 season, then transferred to Texas A&M to finish her college career.