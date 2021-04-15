Elkins voters OK bonds issue for sewer work

Voters in a special election Tuesday in Elkins authorized the city to issue bonds for sewer improvements.

There were 111 ballots cast, according to final, unofficial results from the Washington County Election Commission. Jennifer Price, Washington County election director, said there are 2,140 registered voters in Elkins, so the turnout was about 5%.

Voters approved each of the four issues on the ballot.

Complete but unofficial results were:

• Use proceeds from an existing sales tax to issue new bonds and to re-fund old bonds.

For 88

Against 23

• For $8.5 million in sewer improvement bonds.

For 87

Against 22

• Pay off $1.2 million in existing bonds.

For 87

Against 24

• For $5.5 million in additional sewer bonds.

For 89

Against 22

Price said one provisional ballot was cast by a person who was registered to vote in Madison County before moving to Elkins and who had not transferred their registration in time to be eligible to vote. That vote will not count, Price said.

The Election Commission will meet Thursday to certify the results of the election, Price said.