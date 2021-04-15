ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Art and music abound in and outside of Little Rock

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Library art exhibits

Currently on display at the Galleries at Library Square, Central Arkansas Library System Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art, 401 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock:

◼️ "Transformation: Artworks by Sandra Sell and Elizabeth Weber," sculptures by Sell and paintings by Weber, through April 24 in the Underground Gallery.

◼️ "Limbs," a ceramic coral reef installation by Chris Swasta of Rolling Hills Pottery, and "Mascaron" by Jennifer Perren, ceramic faces or heads representing the protective properties of gargoyles, through May 29 in the Loft Gallery.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. Call (501) 320-5790.

Cartoon tunes

The Queen's Cartoonists, a jazz band specializing in 100 years of music from cartoons, perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

Six musicians — Joel "Sweet Sauce" Pierson on piano, Greg "Eggs And" Hammontree on trumpet, Mark "Dingo" Phillips on woodwinds, Rossen "Chock Full" Nedelchev on drums, Drew "Dranka" Pitcher on woodwinds and Malik "M" McLaurine on bass — perform tunes from the Golden Age of animation, cult cartoon classics, modern animation and elements of a musical circus, synchronized to video projections of the original films. The program also includes stories about the cartoons and composers.

Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for students and children. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012. Covid-19 plans and protocols will be in place, including reduced seating capacity. Visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

OBU musical

Ouachita Baptist University's theater arts department will stage "Little Women: The Musical" (music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, book by Allan Knee, based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott) at 7:30 p.m. today- Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Jones Performing Arts Center at OBU, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. Limited seating is available for OBU students, faculty and staff; the general public can stream the show — visit obu.edu/boxoffice. Tickets are $8; $25 for groups. Call (870) 245-5555 or email boxoffice@obu.edu.

Hendrix art

"Undomesticated Interior No. 1" by Lisa Krannichfeld is part of the exhibit "No Man’s Land: A Feminist Reimagining," on display through May 14 at the Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Two exhibitions open Friday and remain on display through May 14 at the Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway:

◼️ "(Virtually) Unstoppable," the senior art student exhibition, in the Neely and Biggs galleries

◼️ "No Man's Land: A Feminist Reimagining" in the Wilcox Todd Gallery, work by 11 female artists examining representations of women's bodies.

Virtual programs in association with the "No Man's Land" exhibition (all at 7 p.m.; visit windgatemuseum.org/events):

◼️ A lecture by artist Hannah McBroom on transgender art as a history on Monday

◼️ A LGBTQ+ artists panel discussion on Wednesday with Leeanne Maxey, Rachel Trusty and Melissa Wilkinson, moderated by Darci McFarland of PTSFeminist

◼️ An April 28 lecture by artist and art historian Rachel Epp Buller titled "Breasts, Baby Bumps, and Beyond: Maternal Bodies in Art History"

◼️ A May 3 screening of the film "Daughters of the Dust " and a panel discussion featuring Ahmad Ward of Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park and Cherisse Jones-Branch of Arkansas State University.

Also on display, through May 19 in the Window Gallery: "Shaping Up!," 18 sculptures from the Intermediate Mixed Media 3D class including 3D polylactic acid prints, a fabric construction and bronze and aluminum casts of original models.

Admission is free. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Covid-19 protocols for visitations and virtual programming for each exhibition are available at windgatemuseum.org.

Ozark operas

Mark Sepulveda and Krista Pape in a scene from "The Abduction from the Seraglio" at Inspiration Point in 2019: Opera in the Ozarks is planning live opera again for the summer of 2021 after canceling 2020 performances because of the pandemic. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Opera in the Ozarks, the prominent opera training program and summer music festival in Eureka Springs, will perform two full-length, fully staged and costumed live operas and an abridged "family version" of a Mozart favorite for its 2021 Summer Season, titled "Tying the Knot," July 2- 23.

A cast of 35 singers and a chamber orchestra of 13 will present 19 performances at the Opera in the Ozarks theater at Inspiration Point, 16311 U.S. 62 West, Eureka Springs. Theater capacity will be strictly limited. Masks are required.

The schedule (except as noted, curtain at 7:30 p.m.):

◼️ Gaetano Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor" (in Italian with English supertitles), July 2, 7, 10, 11 (8 p.m.), 13, 15, 18 (3 p.m.), 22

◼️ Jules Massenet's "Cendrillon" (in French with English supertitles), July 3, 8, 11 (3 p.m.), 14, 16, 23

◼️ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "The Magic Flute," abridged family version by stage director Robert Swedberg in a new English translation, July 17 and 21.

Also on the schedule: "Crazy Mixed-Up Opera," July 17, a mash-up of the season's two mainstage operas; a chamber music concert, July 20; and "Scenes: Opera & Broadway," July 21, in which the singers stage and perform short opera and Broadway scenes.

Single tickets are $25 and $30, $10 for children under 18. Call (479) 253-8595 or visit opera.org.