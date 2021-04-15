Get to know 4-star LB Tackett Curtis

Arkansas sophomore linebacker/safety target Tackett Curtis is one of the hottest names in the nation with more than 30 scholarship offers.
Curtis, 6-2, 207 pounds, 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Many, La., has accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Michigan, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Colorado and others.
He plans to visit Fayetteville when the recruiting dead period is lifted.
Nickname: T
School/City: Many High School
Height: 6-2 1/2
Weight: 207 pounds
Bench max: 315 pounds
Squat max: 435 pounds
Number of years playing football: 10
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: All of my schools that have offered me.
I liked Arkansas because: They have a great program with an awesome coaching staff.
I plan to major in: Not sure yet
The recruiting process is: An awesome experience, for sure. It has been a blessing being able to meet all of these coaches and great people. It’s a crazy experience that many wish they could have.
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Hockey
I'm happiest when I: Am with my family or on the field with my guys.
My mom is always on me to do: She’s the best. She’s not on me for anything.
Favorite video game: Fortnite or Apex
Favorite NFL player: Nick Bosa
Favorite music: All music
Must-watch TV show: ID
How would you spend $1 million: With family and on charity and then save the rest.
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Invisibility or mind reading
Favorite uniform color/combo: Black and red
Team entrance song, if you could pick: Enter Sandman
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My brothers, Gunner and Carson.
Favorite animal and why: Dog, because I have 2.
My hidden talent is: Climbing
I will never ever eat: Greens
Favorite junk food: Sour straws
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Rabbit
My dream date is: Ariana Grande
Hobbies: Sports, lifting, gaming and sleeping
The one thing I could not live without is: My family
Role model and why: My dad, because I’ve never seen him do the wrong thing.
Three words to describe me: Good-looking, strong, fast
People would be surprised that I: Like the Dallas Cowboys