Get to know 4-star LB Tackett Curtis

Arkansas sophomore linebacker/safety target Tackett Curtis is one of the hottest names in the nation with more than 30 scholarship offers.

Curtis, 6-2, 207 pounds, 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Many, La., has accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Michigan, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Colorado and others.

He plans to visit Fayetteville when the recruiting dead period is lifted.

Nickname: T

School/City: Many High School

Height: 6-2 1/2

Weight: 207 pounds

Bench max: 315 pounds

Squat max: 435 pounds

Number of years playing football: 10

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: All of my schools that have offered me.

I liked Arkansas because: They have a great program with an awesome coaching staff.

I plan to major in: Not sure yet

The recruiting process is: An awesome experience, for sure. It has been a blessing being able to meet all of these coaches and great people. It’s a crazy experience that many wish they could have.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Hockey

I'm happiest when I: Am with my family or on the field with my guys.

My mom is always on me to do: She’s the best. She’s not on me for anything.

Favorite video game: Fortnite or Apex

Favorite NFL player: Nick Bosa

Favorite music: All music

Must-watch TV show: ID

How would you spend $1 million: With family and on charity and then save the rest.

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Invisibility or mind reading

Favorite uniform color/combo: Black and red

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Enter Sandman

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My brothers, Gunner and Carson.

Favorite animal and why: Dog, because I have 2.

My hidden talent is: Climbing

I will never ever eat: Greens

Favorite junk food: Sour straws

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Rabbit

My dream date is: Ariana Grande

Hobbies: Sports, lifting, gaming and sleeping

The one thing I could not live without is: My family

Role model and why: My dad, because I’ve never seen him do the wrong thing.

Three words to describe me: Good-looking, strong, fast

People would be surprised that I: Like the Dallas Cowboys