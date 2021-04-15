Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man, 40, slain in Jefferson County, authorities say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:18 a.m.
Police sirens.

Authorities are investigating after a man was reportedly found killed inside a Jefferson County home Wednesday night.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Caney Road shortly before 9:40 p.m. in response to reports of an armed disturbance, according to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an unresponsive man, later identified as 40-year-old Joe Stewart, the release states. Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

A person of interest in the homicide has been identified, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT