Man, 40, slain in Jefferson County, authorities say

Authorities are investigating after a man was reportedly found killed inside a Jefferson County home Wednesday night.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Caney Road shortly before 9:40 p.m. in response to reports of an armed disturbance, according to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an unresponsive man, later identified as 40-year-old Joe Stewart, the release states. Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

A person of interest in the homicide has been identified, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.