Jonesboro's Harrell hopes interest turns into offers

Jonesboro sophomore guard Isaac Harrell is on the radar of several colleges and he’s looking to see the interest turn into scholarship offers while playing for the 16-under Woodz Elite.

Harrell, 6-7, 180 pounds, has an offer from Harding and is drawing interest from Oklahoma State, Stanford, Colorado State, Drake, Belmont, Northern Kentucky, Elon and East Central (Okla.) University.

He and his Woodz Elite teammates will start the spring season at Duncanville, Texas, for the Texas Tip-Off.

“I plan on us winning a lot of games and of course qualifying for Peach Jam,” Harrell said. “For my recruiting, just play in our system and let it all come to me. Just work together and let the recruiting come.”

Harrell averaged 7.5 points and 3 rebounds for the Hurricanes during their Class 5A state championship run this past season. He shot 55% on two-point attempts, 39% from three-point range and 87% at the free throw line.

In Jonesboro’s last 12 games, he shot 50% from three.

“It was a great feeling winning a state championship,” Harrell said. “We bought in at the start of the season. We had talks about it and it showed at the end.”

Woodz Elite coach Ronnie Brewer likes what Harrell brings to the team.

“Issac Harrell is coming off of a state championship,” Brewer said. “Very talented basketball player. He’s 6-7, (can) pick-and-pop, handles the basketball. Looking forward to coaching him this summer.”

Harrell’s shooting ability, length and potential for growth should help him catch the attention of more colleges.

“The length really helps me stretch the floor," he said. "Defensive-wise, block shots and really help on defense, and stretching the floor in making people step out and guard me with my jumper."