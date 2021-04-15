Lane closures set for I-430 bridge

Work on the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will require lane closings tonight and continuing into the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The I-430 northbound outside and middle lanes between Cantrell Road in Little Rock and Crystal Hill Road in North Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.

The northbound outside lane will be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday until noon Sunday, also weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled by construction drums and signs, the department said.