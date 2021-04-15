FOOTBALL

Clowney signs with Browns

Jadeveon Clowney will chase quarterbacks and a Super Bowl title with the Cleveland Browns. The free agent defensive end signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Cleveland on Wednesday, joining All-Pro end Myles Garrett on the defensive line and a team looking to go deeper in the playoffs this season. Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, hasn't always played up to his reputation. He also has dealt with numerous injuries, but Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has been intrigued by him for two years, and Clowney visited the team Wednesday for the second time in recent weeks. The Browns have spent this offseason upgrading their defense, making Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler, their signature move.

One accuser drops suit

One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after the women were ordered to make their names public after court hearings last week. In court documents filed late Tuesday, the woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee, said she "reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed." Buzbee has said the women have faced death threats and attacks on social media since accusing Watson and had wanted them to be allowed to remain anonymous. The women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. After two court hearings last week and agreements between Buzbee and Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, the other 21 women were expected to make their names public by having their lawsuits refiled with their names. As of Wednesday, 20 of the women had refiled their lawsuits with their names on them. The remaining woman was expected to do the same by today.

Donald accused of assault

A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. Attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De'Vincent Spriggs, needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar on East Carson Street in the city's South Side. Hollis said Spriggs, who lives in another state, was taken by a friend to a hospital for treatment. The alleged attack occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday, he said. Hollis released a photo that showed Spriggs with facial injuries and swelling. Hollis and Spriggs filed a criminal complaint with Pittsburgh police on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL

Lloyd hired to lead Arizona

Arizona has hired longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as its men's basketball coach. The school said Wednesday that Lloyd will receive a five-year contract, pending approval by the Arizona board of regents. Lloyd replaces Sean Miller, who was fired after 12 years on April 7 amid an NCAA infractions investigation. The 46-year-old Lloyd spent the past 20 years as an assistant to Mark Few, helping turn Gonzaga into a national powerhouse. The Bulldogs have played for the national championship in two of the past four NCAA Tournaments and have reached the Sweet 16 in six consecutive seasons. Lloyd was Few's right-hand man during the run and has proven to be an adept recruiter, particularly overseas. Arizona was hit with nine allegations of misconduct in a Notice of Allegations issued last year, including five Level 1 violations. The case is currently going through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

UTEP brings in Golding

Joe Golding has been named the new coach at UTEP after a decade at Abilene Christian that included an upset victory for the Wildcats in the first round of this season's NCAA Tournament. Golding replaces Rodney Terry, who left after three seasons to become an assistant at Texas under new Longhorns Coach Chris Beard. No. 14 seed Abilene Christian beat the No. 3 Longhorns, the Big 12 tournament champions, in the NCAA tourney last month. The 45-year-old Golding was 158-144 during his 10 seasons as head coach of his alma mater, guiding Abilene Christian's transition from NCAA Division II to Division I and the last two NCAA Tournaments. The Wildcats were 71-23 overall during the past three seasons, including 24-5 this season.

Stringer gets 5 more years

Hall of Fame women's Coach C. Vivian Stringer has agreed to a five-year contract extension that will keep her at Rutgers through the 2025-26 season. The New Jersey-based Big Ten Conference university announced the deal Wednesday after it was approved by the school's board of governors. Stringer, 73, has led the Scarlet Knights to a top-three finish in the conference in two of the past three seasons, and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. Stringer notched her 1,000th career victory in November 2018, becoming the fifth NCAA Division I women's basketball coach to reach the mark. She now ranks fifth all-time in NCAA women's basketball with 1,055 career victories.

Vols sign French player

Tennessee has signed Quentin Diboundje from France, the seventh international player during Coach Rick Barnes' tenure. The Vols announced Diboundje's signing Wednesday. The 6-6 wing from Montpellier, France, plans to enroll this summer, and Barnes said he is motivated to get to Knoxville and get to work. Diboundje will play with the French national team in July at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. He attended the Montverde Academy in Florida this season. He helped lead its prep national team to a 23-7 record.

Duke's Hurt leaves for draft

Duke forward Matthew Hurt is declaring for the NBA Draft and intends to hire an agent after a breakout sophomore season in which he became the ACC's top scorer. The Blue Devils (13-11) faced a season-long battle trying to make their 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament before they pulled out of the ACC Tournament after a positive covid-19 test that ended their season. Hurt was Duke's consistent offensive presence throughout as he nearly doubled his per-game scoring average to 18.3 points. Hurt averaged 18.6 points in conference play.

BASEBALL

Five Astros sent to IL

The Houston Astros have placed second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, catcher Martin Maldonado and infielder Robel Garcia on the injured list because of covid-19 health and safety protocols. General Manager James Click made the announcement on Wednesday, hours before the Astros were to wrap up a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers. Click said he couldn't say whether a player had tested positive for covid-19 or been exposed to someone who had, and that the length of each player's absence would be determined by contact testing that is being performed.

White Sox place RHP on IL

The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Dylan Cease on the injured list Wednesday in a precautionary move after he exhibited some symptoms associated with covid-19. General Manager Rick Hahn said Cease has not tested positive for covid-19. Right-hander Zack Burdi was recalled from the team's alternate site before its matchup with Cleveland. Cease, 25, has no record and a 3.86 ERA in two starts this year. He permitted one run in 42/3 innings during Sunday's 10-inning loss to the Royals.