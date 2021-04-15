Hot Springs man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 16, police say

A Hot Springs man is facing a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, police said Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Cones Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from Hot Springs police. Upon arrival, officers found Cam’Ron Vallequese Coger of Hot Springs suffering from a gunshot wound, the release states.

Police said Coger died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Officers arrested Tyrese Darnell Davis, 19, in the shooting, the release states. Davis was booked into the Garland County jail early Thursday on one count of manslaughter, according to an online inmate roster.

Davis remained in the jail Thursday morning in lieu of $50,000 bond, the roster indicates. He is scheduled to appear in district court May 6.