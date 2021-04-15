North Little Rock man arrested, accused of holding 2 women hostage

A North Little Rock man is facing charges after, police say, he held two women against their will inside a Park Hill residence Wednesday morning.

Kenneth Cobbs II, 37, is facing charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, aggravated residential burglary and false imprisonment, according to police.

Officers responded around 8:47 a.m. Wednesday to the 3500 block of North Poplar Street, about a mile north-northwest of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange, in reference to a suspicious vehicle, according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

Officers said they located the car as it was pulling into the driveway of a residence, and that the driver exited the car and quickly entered the residence. Two different individuals then left the home.

Officers discovered that two women, ages 31 and 36, were inside the residence, being held against their will by two men, police said.

One of the men was armed with a machete and a handgun, police said.

Officers established a perimeter, and tactical units responded to the residence, according to authorities.

After an hour, a negotiator was able to de-escalate the situation, and all of the people inside the home exited, the release states.

Officer interviewed everyone involved and arrested Cobbs, police said.

Cobbs was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Thursday in lieu of $100,000 bond, according to the jail roster.