Pupils declare desire to teach

As a celebration for the idea of becoming a teacher, students from the School of Education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff participated in an Educator Signing Day on Tuesday.

The event was hosted by the UAPB Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Department. Approximately 20 students from the School of Education signed their pledges demonstrating their commitment to teaching and to future education in the state. An additional 65 students participated via Zoom meetings, according to a news release.

The event is part of TEACH Arkansas' Educator Commitment Signing Week, geared at creating excitement and encouragement for students to pursue a career in the field of education.

Wanda Y. Newell, interim dean for the School of Education, said she is excited to celebrate those committed to the teaching profession.

"America needs teachers, and the youth of today is our answer," said Newell. "Declaring one's commitment to teaching is a wise career choice.

"UAPB School of Education stands ready to support rising teacher candidates," Newell said.

Todd Garner, HPER department chair, said the event was similar to the national signing days for athletes.

"It was a great event as we develop our future educators of tomorrow," Garner said.

Marikka Bender is a UAPB instructor and pool coordinator for HPER.

"The teacher signing day event reminds everyone how important becoming a teacher is," said Bender. "These young student-teachers should be celebrated as heroes for wanting to teach our future scientists, doctors, lawyers and teachers of tomorrow."

The School of Education offers a teacher education preparation program recognized by the Arkansas Department of Education, the Arkansas Department of Higher Education and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.

Additionally, UAPB's School of Education earned CAEP accreditation for seven years, from 2020-27. CAEP is the only national accreditor for educator preparation recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

To learn about becoming a teacher or for more details, visit https://www.uapb.edu/academics/school_of_education.aspx.