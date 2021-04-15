Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Lucky Every Day in the ninth

BEST BET Haney Boys in the seventh

LONG SHOT Boo Be Right in the fifth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 0-10 (0%)

MEET 126-376 (33.5%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

••••confident choice•••plenty to like

••things to like•educated guess

1 Purse $36,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $30,000

TURNSTONE•• is moving up a claiming condition after winning a fast two-turn race, and an expected fast pace will work in her late-running favor. FIRST EMPRESS possesses good route speed, and her consistent fast track form is clouded by several disappointing races on wet surfaces. FIRESIDE KITTEN has been racing competitive at a higher level in turf races at Fair Grounds, and she is a major threat if she carries her form to the main track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 TurnstoneCabreraOrtiz7-2

1 First EmpressWDe La CruzMartin3-1

2 Fireside KittenGonzalezGarcia2-1

3 Better BizSantanaAsmussen4-1

5 TapalongArrietaManley5-1

6 Visual MagicVazquezVillafranco8-1

2 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

RIANTE SKY•• has made a belated rally after a poor start in two sprint races at the meeting. He is adding blinkers and stretching out to a distance that should suit him. ARLINGTON'S SHINE finished second behind an odds-on winner at this maiden classification March 21, and he is another wearing blinkers for the first time. MOON IN THE SKY has earned three in-the-money finishes in stronger maiden allowance races, and his Beyer figures are slightly best in the field.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Riante SkyEramiaMilligan9-2

10 Arlington's ShineCabreraAshauer4-1

11 Moon in the SkySantanaLoy3-1

5 Random AffairArrietaMorse5-1

6 Gentle KnightVazquezMcKnight6-1

9 Cyber FlameLopezGonzalez15-1

14 Shine Jack's DreamFletcherLoy20-1

2 Jesse JonesWDe La CruzMartin10-1

3 Spirit SoulTohillMartin15-1

7 Slightly CraftyHarrCline20-1

12 Unbridled ShoesHebertWilliams20-1

13 Sharp WillyBowenPrather20-1

8 Will RedBowenPrather30-1

4 Cyber ShoesCanchariSoto20-1

3 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

CHICAGO CHROME•• was one paced in his debut sprinting. He is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks, and he has a high-percentage trainer-rider team. GAINER earned a competitive Beyer figure in his first race for trainer Karl Broberg. He is dropping in class and has a two-turn experience edge over the top selection. EPIC ADVENTURE has shown route speed in consecutive in-the-money finishes. He is adding blinkers and switching to a leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Chicago ChromeFDe La CruzCox2-1

7 GainerCabreraBroberg9-2

2 Epic AdventureVazquezCompton7-2

5 ScyntzHebertRussell8-1

9 Beaucette's EkatiArrietaBarkley6-1

8 King of the RingLopezMcKnight10-1

1 Majestic DayHamiltonMason10-1

10 That DudeBowenMilligan15-1

3 Papa JimmyTorresMoysey20-1

4 Ponti PokerGonzalezSoto30-1

4 Purse $34,000, 51/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

P R RADIO STAR••• won five of 10 races in 2020, including a pair at Oaklawn. He has recorded three sharp breezes since a useful fourth-place return to the races. REASON TO SOAR is taking a slight jump in class after winning five of his seven races since being claimed by current connections. ALEXANDROS has a strong record at the distance. He was claimed back by trainer David Vance, and he is having blinkers removed.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 P R Radio StarArrietaD'Amato2-1

1 Reason to SoarCohenDiodoro5-2

7 AlexandrosCamachoVance8-1

6 Ace DestroyerBridgmohanBarkley4-1

5 Undercover LoverMoralesVance10-1

2 Hidden RulerCabreraMartin5-1

3 HubbadahubbadaboomHamiltonHornsby10-1

5 Purse $27,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

BOO BE RIGHT• was a clear maiden winner last season at Oaklawn, and he was caught in the final yards when competing at a higher level only two races back. PRINCE LEO followed a determined maiden victory with a photo-finish loss at this condition, and the improving 4-year-old looms as a late threat. CINCO CATALINA easily defeated a weak bottom-level maiden field. He had a bullet subsequent work, and he is lightly raced and eligible to show more.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Boo Be RightVazquezVillafranco6-1

5 Prince LeoWDe La CruzMartin6-1

6 Cinco CatalinaSantanaSadler3-1

3 DestinedtobeastarThompsonDixon5-1

7 James's MoonshineTohillHartman4-1

9 East Moon LakeMoralesRhea10-1

14 African WarriorBowenPrather8-1

1 Jimmie TEramiaVon Hemel8-1

12 Smellin CandyArrietaGreen30-1

11 Hamazing WisdomQuinonezPish30-1

8 Fire Two Point OWalesWestermann10-1

2 EgomaniacLopezMason30-1

4 Gotta Love IkeCamachoMartin20-1

13 RockthepulpitGonzalezRengstorf20-1

6 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

LITTLE SURE SHOT•• has lost a lead in the stretch in consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she is a wire-to-wire threat at this lower maiden classification. WINNING WALK may be better on turf than dirt, but she has competed against much better in previous sprint races and figures to be finishing fast. SHEDIALED BURREAUX is an unraced filly with a speedy pedigree, and she represents a powerful stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Little Sure ShotEramiaVon Hemel7-2

12 Winning WalkTohillHartman6-1

6 Shedialed BurreauxFDe La CruzCox4-1

5 Lil RespectArrietaMilligan8-1

8 Super CassidyCamachoMorse8-1

4 UnherdofCanchariAnderson10-1

7 Miss Allie GraceWDe La CruzHewitt20-1

3 AnotherinthefireMoralesDeville20-1

2 Dede's TrickLopezFrazee30-1

7 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

HANEY BOYS••• raced close to the early lead in a third-place finish against stronger maiden allowance rivals, and he should work out a favorable trip from his outside draw. HAMMERSCHMIDT has worked well since a dull debut. He is taking a big drop in class and figures to rebound. JACK LUVS NOVA had to overcome a slow start in a late-running third-place finish at today's classification, and the Beyer figures earned last fall at Churchill are the best in the field.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Haney BoysMedinaGladd3-1

4 HammerschmidtSantanaMoquett4-1

5 Jack Luvs NovaHarrMoysey8-1

2 Smack AttackArrietaVon Hemel9-2

3 Cascade KingBowenMilligan8-1

10 Khaki JackCabreraVance9-2

6 PervasiveTorresVillafranco6-1

8 Wherever He IsTohillMartin12-1

1 Special PryceCanchariSwearingen20-1

7 HarryQuinonezDurham30-1

8 Purse $108,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

MY SIXTH SENSE•• contested an honest pace and gave way grudgingly in a good return to the races March 25. He was a two-time winner last season at Oaklawn, and he was graded stake-placed at Prairie Meadows. PLAINSMAN battled for the lead from gate to wire in a strong runner-up finish only two races back, and he returns to a preferred distance after finishing sixth in a marathon stake. UNDERPRESSURE is a multiple stake winner with earnings exceeding $840K. The Louisiana-bred is talented enough to move into open company and win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 My Sixth SenseGarciaHobby2-1

6 PlainsmanArrietaCox5-2

5 UnderpressureCabreraRichard7-2

4 Chris and DaveSantanaAsmussen7-2

2 ArrivalThompsonMason8-1

1 Gato GuapoVazquezDiodoro6-1

9 Purse $27,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

LUCKY EVERY DAY••• rated kindly in an improved second-place finish for new trainer Robertino Diodoro. The beaten odds-on favorite is dropping in price and should prove too good for this field. TAILORBESWIFT has been showing good early speed before fading in stronger races, and she is the one to catch in her first conditioned claiming race. KELLY BE KRUSIN has not raced since October, but she sports several fast morning breezes. She improved throughout her 3-year-old campaign.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 Lucky Every DayCohenDiodoro3-1

10 TailorbeswiftArrietaContreras5-2

6 Kelly Be KrusinFDe La CruzMartin8-1

3 Fast SophiaBowenPrather5-1

1 Lil' FancyCamachoMartin5-1

4 Five RiversHamiltonHornsby6-1

9 Gold N SexyWDe La CruzChleborad10-1

8 Dena's Bold MoveTohillAshauer20-1

5 Aunt SunshineTorresDeville12-1

2 Get One MoreQuinonezMcKellar12-1

11 Warm BeautyMoralesRhea30-1

7 Lady PriestHarrDeatherage30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The fifth race is contentious and provides a chance at hitting a big trifecta. I recommend putting BOO BE RIGHT over my next five selections in the place and show spots. The sixth race begins a Pick-4, and I am using my top three selections. I'll single HANEY BOYS in the seventh race. I'll use my top four selections in the eighth, and use only TAILORBESWIFT and LUCKY EVERY DAY in the ninth.