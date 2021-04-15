Sarah Huckabee Sanders raises $4.8M in campaign for governor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders raised more than $4.8 million during the first quarter of the year, her campaign announced today.

The former White House press secretary, who entered the race on Jan. 25, received money from 34,700 donors, most from out of state.

In a written statement, Sanders highlighted the in-state giving, noting that it had topped $1.5 million.

"I am grateful for the generous support of so many Arkansans — in 60 days we held over 50 events in Arkansas and received more than 6,500 donations across all 75 counties of the state. Our message of limiting government and advancing education and opportunity is clearly resonating," she said.

Sanders faces Arkansas attorney general Leslie Rutledge in the 2022 Republican primary.

Rutledge's campaign finance report was not immediately available. A campaign official said it would be filed sometime Thursday afternoon.

