Second prisoner in 5 days escapes from Little Rock police station

A Pulaski County inmate escaped from the Little Rock Police Department 12th Street Police Substation — the second escape from the substation in one week, according to Little Rock police.

Jason McClellan, 38, was detained shortly after his escape. He had been arrested by North Little Rock police Tuesday, a press release from spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Officers transferred McClellan from the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday for questioning about recent burglaries from several jurisdictions.

As detectives in the substation were finalizing paperwork, McClellan was able to remove his handcuffs, freeing himself from the table in his secure room. He exited the building using his Pulaski County inmate ID, according to Edwards.

Once police learned of his escape, they locked down the building and called for all available officers to be notified, the release stated.

Police received a call about a man in a jail uniform hiding nearby, and officers detained McClellan in an abandoned building, according to Edwards.

McClellan will be charged with escape, the release states.

According to the jail's online roster, McClellan is additionally charged with felony residential burglary, two felony counts of theft of property and two felony counts of commercial burglary.

McClellan is also held on two felony warrants out of the Little Rock Police Department.

McClellan's escape follows Saturday's escape by a 16-year-old male who had been detained after a shooting in west Little Rock that killed one man.

Keaton McGee was taken to the 12th Street substation when he said he needed medical attention. While being placed in a police cruiser to be taken to a hospital, he was able to flee the scene.

McGee, who was already out on bond for a March shooting, surrendered to U.S. Marshals and other police agencies Wednesday afternoon in west Little Rock.