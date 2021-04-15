Senior center to host vaccine clinic

Doctor's Orders Pharmacy and Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave.

People 16 years old and older are welcome to attend. Participants should bring their insurance card and photo ID. If people are getting their second dose, they should bring their vaccination record card, according to a news release.

To make an appointment or for more details, people should call the center at (870) 543-6323.

Drug Take Back Day set this month

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is encouraging Arkansans to clean out their medicine cabinets and take any unused or expired medications to one of the state's more than 250 Prescription Drug Take Back Day locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24.

The attorney general's office hosts the event twice a year in partnership with Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Department of Human Services, Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas Rotary Clubs, Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy, DEA, FBI, Office of the State Drug Director and other agencies.

Event sites are held at various locations across the state but year-round locations are also available. Details: ARTakeBack.org.

VA invites comments at online session

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will hold a virtual listening session from 12:30 to 2 p.m. April 26 to hear from veterans and the communities VA serves.

These listening sessions represent an opportunity for veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA's aging infrastructure, according to a news release.

Veterans and stakeholders may register for CAVHS' listening session at https://www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.

Lawmen looking for impaired drivers

Arkansas State Troopers and law enforcement officers across the state will intensify their patrols looking for drivers who are impaired by illegal and legal drugs.

"If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DWI" will be enforced Sunday through April 20, according to a news release.

Officers will stop and arrest anyone they find to be impaired by drugs or alcohol. Law enforcement agencies in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska are participating in the coordinated operation to get drug impaired drivers off roadways.

A driver should never over medicate themselves and never drive after using a new medication until its known what effect it might have on their judgment, coordination, and reaction time.

Details: https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug-impaired-driving or call the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136.