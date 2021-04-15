Spa City woman's remains ID'd; case called a homicide

HOT SPRINGS -- Human remains discovered March 27 in a wooded area off Blacksnake Road in Hot Springs National Park have been identified as a Hot Springs woman.

The body of Paige Autumn White, 32, was found five days after she left a local addiction treatment center where she was undergoing court-ordered in-patient treatment, according to local and state court records. Records show White left March 22 "against medical advice."

White was arrested March 3 for disorderly conduct and public intoxication, pleaded no contest March 5, and was scheduled for a mental health hearing April 9.

The administrator of the treatment center had sent a letter to the court indicating White had not contacted the staff or sought to continue her treatment.

The National Park Service's investigative division is heading up the investigation with assistance from the FBI, the Hot Springs Police Department, the Garland County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police, according to a news release Tuesday. The release said there is "no indication that this was other than an isolated incident."

Unconfirmed reports had circulated on social media in recent days regarding multiple victims, but law enforcement officials involved in the investigation told The Sentinel-Record there was only a single victim.

Before Tuesday, the Park Service would only confirm that a criminal investigation had taken place in that area of park property.

National Park Service special agents are working with the other agencies "to find out more about the days leading up to White's death," the release said.

Officials are seeking tips from the public to help determine the circumstances related to the homicide.

White was described as Caucasian, with a missing right eye and an anchor tattoo on her right foot.

"Though no further details about this incident are available at this time, investigators are gathering more information every day to move this case forward and the community's continued assistance is appreciated," the release said.

Anyone with information about White or her death is asked to call or text the National Park Service's tip line at 888-653-0009.

Anyone with information will remain anonymous.

A large portion of Blacksnake Road was closed for most of the day March 28 after the discovery of White's remains near the Whittington Avenue end, according to earlier reports.

An FBI evidence response team was involved because the investigation involved an incident on federal land, which is standard protocol, according to Alexandra Picavet, public information officer with the National Park Service.

The portion of Blacksnake Road from Whittington Avenue to Bull Bayou Road runs through land that is part of Hot Springs National Park.

The parking area for the Sunset Trail crossing is along that area.

"While we cannot share everything we know at this time, we do know that Paige is the victim of a homicide," the release said. "We are hoping to learn about the days leading up to Paige's death and are eager to hear from family, friends, acquaintances, and anyone else who may have seen her recently."