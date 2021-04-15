Sports Roundup

Prep Soccer

Boys

Farmington 1, Clarksville 0

Farmington defeated Clarksville 1-0 to remain unbeaten in 4A-1 Conference play.

Sophomore Jorge Cervantes scored the game's only goal with an assist from junior Luis Zavala. Sophomore goalkeeper Zach Rolston had nine saves to earn his first career shutout for the Cardinals (7-1-1, 4-0).

Rogers Heritage 1, Springdale 1

Rogers Heritage fought to a 1-1 draw with Springdale, the leaders in the 6A-West Conference standings.

Brandon Gallardo scored for Heritage with an assist from Yair Benitez. Rene Recinos scored an unassisted goal for Springdale.

Prep Baseball

Greenwood 9-19, Siloam Springs 0-4

Greenwood swept Siloam Springs in 5A-West Conference play on Tuesday at Siloam Springs.

Greenwood (14-7, 6-4) jumped on the Panthers for five runs in the top of the second inning of Game 1. That was more than enough runs for Kansas State signee Landry Jurecka, who threw four shutout innings with six strikeouts and giving up only two hits.

Greenwood added four runs in the fourth inning, chasing Siloam Springs starter Gavin Henson and taking a 9-0 lead.

Hunter Houston had two hits and four RBIs to lead Greenwood, including a pair of two-run singles. Chance Eoff had three hits, scored two runs with an RBI. Caden Brown also had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

J.P. Wills had both of Siloam Springs' base hits and Spencer Stephenson and Nick Driscoll both worked in relief of Henson.

Greenwood scored five runs in the top of the first inning of Game 2 and led 12-0 going into the bottom of the third.

Siloam Springs (12-10, 5-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the third, but Greenwood plated seven more in the top of the fourth to go up 19-3. The Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Elijah Coffey and Christian Ledeker each had two hits for Siloam Springs, while J.P. Wills and Brayden Fain each had a hit and RBI. Jacob Gilbert had an RBI, while Coffey, Nolan Wills and Nathan Lee, who also had a hit, each scored runs.

Jacob Gilbert took the loss for Siloam Springs with Fain, Kyle Tims, Nathan Lee and Elijah Coffey all pitching in relief.

Eoff had two hits, two runs and a home run for Greenwood in Game 2, while Brown had a double and scored three runs. Luke Brewer had a hit and two RBIs.

Reed Carroll got the win for Greenwood.

Prep Lacrosse

Bentonville sweeps four matches

The Bentonville boys lacrosse club posted a perfect 4-0 week to improve to a 13-1 overall season record, 8-0 in Natural State Lacrosse League (NSLL) play, and 3-0 in Oklahoma Lacrosse Association (OLA) competition.

Bentonville holds the top spot in LaxNumbers power ratings for Arkansas and is second in Oklahoma.

Against Tulsa Alliance on April 6, Bentonville jumped out to an 8-0 early in the third quarter before holding on for an 11-10 win. Senior goalie Kooper Harris recorded 17 saves while senior Mateo Fano had 2 goals and 3 assists.

Bentonville capped a perfect NSLL season with wins over Springdale Don Tyson (April 7), Little Rock Catholic (April 9), and Episcopal Collegiate School (April 10). Offensively, Dittmore led Bentonville with 4 goals and 8 assists in the three games. Senior Brock Harrell contributed 7 goals and 2 assists, while junior Sutton Bartlett tallied 8 goals. Goetze added 5 goals and 3 assists despite not playing against Springdale.

Three more games are on the schedule this week including a match with Cascia Hall today at Locust Grove., Okla. On Saturday they will host Broken Arrow, Okla. for Senior Day and will travel to Tulsa (Okla.) Union on Sunday.