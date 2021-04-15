BASKETBALL

Bryant's Hunter signs with UCA

Camren Hunter of Bryant signed his national letter of intent with the University of Central Arkansas men's basketball team, the program announced Wednesday.

The 6-3, 205-pound guard was a four-year starter at Bryant and led the Hornets to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament last season. He scored 22 points per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 4 assists as a senior, earning first-team All-Arkansas Preps honors.

The Bears lost three players -- seniors DeAndre Jones and Rylan Bergersen, and sophomore Khaleem Bennett -- to the transfer portal this offseason.

Bryant is the first signee in the Bears' Class of 2021.

-- Eli Lederman

CROSS COUNTRY

National award for UA signee

University of Arkansas signee Sydney Thorvaldson, from Rawlins, Wyo., was selected as the 2020-21 Gatorade national girls cross country runner of the year, it was announced Wednesday. She signed with Arkansas last fall after also considering Oregon, Stanford and Northern Arizona.

-- Bob Holt

SOFTBALL

Arkansas-UCA game date shifted

The University of Arkansas' game against the University of Central Arkansas has been moved back one day.

The game was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday of next week at 6 p.m. inside Bogle Park in Fayetteville. A news release from Arkansas announcing the shift did not state a reason for the move.

TENNIS

Harding senior recognized

Harding University senior Rylie Cox Evans was honored by the Great American Conference on Wednesday as its women's player of the week.

Evans reached 50 career singles victories after defeating Oklahoma Baptist's Lin Xin Tan. She helped Harding secure at least a share of the regular-season conference title when she partnered with Emily Carpenter for a doubles victory against Southeastern Oklahoma State and earned a singles victory over Zulay Castaneda in straight sets.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services