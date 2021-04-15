Stephens Awards go to seniors, teachers

Eight Little Rock high school seniors and six teachers are recipients of the 2021 Stephens Award.

The program provide $5,000 scholarships to outstanding students and $6,600 cash awards to selected instructors.

The scholarships and awards are provided by The City Education Trust. Jackson T. Stephens and W.R. "Witt" Stephens formed the trust in 1985 with proceeds from the sale of the Stephens' interest in Riverside Cable Television Co.

The 2021 student winners are:

• Nathaniel Liu, Catholic High School, son of Ly and Bendy Liu.

• Carson Thornton, Catholic High School, son of Megan and Matt Thornton.

• Alex Borengasser, Central High School, son of Aiwie and William Borengasser.

• Deniz Erdag, Central High School, son of Gulay and Osman Erdag.

• Samuel Lu, Central High School, son of Katherine and Gene Lu.

• Lily Parson, Central High School, daughter of Mary and Ryan Parson.

• Katelyn Lyle, Little Rock Christian Academy, daughter of Kristen and Claude Lyle.

• Zoya Ahmer, Pulaski Academy, daughter of Quraitul and Muhammad Ahmer.

The recipient teachers are:

• Vivian Blair, Episcopal Collegiate School's Upper School English teacher and writing center director.

• Lucinda Kay Clark, Baptist Preparatory School Spanish teacher.

• Anthony Davis, Baptist Preparatory School computer science and math teacher.

• Marty Perry, Mount St. Mary Academy science teacher.

• Rachel Primm, Pulaski Academy world history teacher.

• Kathleen Smith, Central High School math/geometry teacher.