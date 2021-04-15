Sections
Super Quiz: Corners

Today at 1:35 a.m.

  1. Term for baseball's third base.

  2. To control the available supply of a type of product.

  3. A type of free kick awarded in soccer.

  4. Arizona is the southwest state of this U.S. foursome.

  5. Title of a song by The Four Lads with the lyrics "watching all the girls go by."

  6. The basic part of something on which everything depends.

  7. The town in the play "Our Town."

  8. Idiom with "corners," meaning to do something the cheapest or easiest way.

  9. Term for the first two shots at the 13th hole at Augusta National Golf Club.

ANSWERS:

  1. The hot corner

  2. Corner the market

  3. Corner kick

  4. Four Corners

  5. "Standing on the Corner"

  6. Cornerstone

  7. Grover's Corners

  8. Cutting corners

  9. Amen Corner

